Liverpool will be without injured captain Jordan Henderson for their opening Champions League Group A trip to Napoli on Wednesday.

Fabio Carvalho, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also unavailable for the Reds.

However, fellow midfielder Thiago Alcantara is set to make his first appearance for a month.

Winger Hirving Lozano and forward Victor Osimhen could be available for Napoli after returning to training.

