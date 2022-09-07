St Johnstone are winless in their last nine away games in the Scottish Premiership against newly-promoted sides (D6 L3), with their last such victory coming at St Mirren in December 2018 (1-0).

Kilmarnock have lost each of their last four league meetings with St Johnstone, with each defeat coming by just a single goal, most recently a 3-2 loss in January 2021.

Kilmarnock are looking to win back-to-back home games in the Scottish Premiership for the first time since September 2020 under Alex Dyer.