Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

With no Premier League football until next month, Graham Potter has ample time to look at his squad and put his tactical ideas into place.

Even though the 1-1 draw with Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League has put Chelsea's place in the competition under threat, there is an understanding at all levels of the club that the medium to long-term project at Stamford Bridge is the real priority.

Pound for pound, the Austrian champions have an especially good team and it is no coincidence the clubs are in a tug of war over sporting director Christoph Freund.

Whoever takes the role, the aim is to create better pathways for the stream of youngsters the academy consistently generates and to target younger international players of promise than before, enabling the spending of big money on star players in a more sustainable way.

It was sad to see Thomas Tuchel depart, but, on the field, the German had moved away from adapting his tactics to suit his players. The balance of what is still his squad was skewed towards non-defensive midfield players and not enough high-quality attackers.

Ideally, Potter will be able to find a solution that can incorporate the strengths of players like Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Conor Gallagher together in a way that neither exposes the defence nor places too much reliance on the so-far-excellent Raheem Sterling.

But whether the new boss can put it into place quickly enough to maintain the club's position at Europe's highest level next season is uncertain given that Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United mean qualification is a six-horse race.