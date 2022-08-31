Sutton's predictions: Liverpool v Newcastle

Sutton's prediction: 4-0

We all think Liverpool are back following that big 9-0 win but Newcastle are a dangerous team. However, they are missing Callum Wilson and there is an injury concern over Allan Saint-Maximin, who would be a massive miss for them.

There is a possibility we could see their new signing, Alexander Isak start. You know Newcastle will give it a go with how Eddie Howe plays but I think Liverpool will carry on at home and I think they will have too much.

Tom's prediction: 2-0

