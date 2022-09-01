What do Southampton need on deadline day?

We asked you where Southampton still need to strengthen and what signings you'd like to see before the window shuts.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Simon: Saints need a tried and trusted goalscorer to take the pressure off Che Adams in his recent good form and to complement JWP's proven dead-ball prowess.

Sean: I like the idea of signing Gakpo but will take a Saints record deal, if you can get him to reduce his wage they could take a gamble with Ross Barkley! Otherwise stick with what we have and have a look in January.

Mark: It seems like everyone we get linked with suddenly moves to somewhere else! I'd love to see us get Ramos or Kaladzic but just don't think we will! We need to spend big on a proven, quality striker or there just is no point. Sport Republic, give us fans a massive surprise before the window ends!

Matthew: Someone like Silas or Pukki who both have experience in a top league but won't be too expensive would be nice but a proven striker who can score is needed.

Elijah: Many Saints fans are all in agreement that we do still need another striker, but it would also be great to get a box-to-box midfielder, winger, a holding midfielder (to replace Romeu) and also a centre-half if Bednerak leaves.