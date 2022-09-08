'Scintillating' Celtic a formidable test for Livi

David Martindale admits there's an element of "trepidation" over Livingston's trip to face "scintillating" Celtic.

The champions have scored 29 and conceded just two in starting with six straight Premiership wins, with Livingston the last side to beat them in the league a year ago.

"It's a game we can look forward to, but with a wee bit of trepidation in there also," said manager Martindale.

"You've got to stay in the game for the first 30 minutes. I look at Celtic, and the first 30 minutes, they're usually scintillating, brilliant.

"They're really exciting, and the tempo they play at is incredible. They try and blow you away in the first 30 minutes. Then you go into the next block of 30 minutes and they're still bang at it.

"For us, it's about trying to stay in the game. Are we going there in fear of Celtic? No, of course we're not. But the game can swing in a massive negative towards us if we don't do our jobs properly."