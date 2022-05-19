Everton 3-2 Crystal Palace: Lampard reaction

Everton boss Frank Lampard, speaking to BBC Sport: "It's one of the greatest moments of my footballing life and career. I've been very fortunate to have amazing times, especially at Chelsea as a player and a coach. But when you feel the feelings and desperation of what relegation brings to the table, it is different.

"You need to dig in. You lose games, you fight to do something and then you lose another game. People think you should fly up the table and it's never that way. Coming in here three and a half months ago with my amazing staff, positive people who work so hard, and trying to affect things and getting a reaction from the players, from the fans and feeling unity when it looked split. This club is special and I am proud to be manager of Everton on this night.

"I thought I might cry [at full-time], I thought I might jump out of my body. Nobody can question the celebrations at the end. It is easy to say 'but you haven't won anything'. You know what, come and work at this club for a few months and see the difficulties and what it means to people to stay in this league.

"See us 2-0 down at half-time, playing poorly, a ridiculous second goal and then see the character they showed. See the fans on the pitch in good heart and spirit. They have pulled us over the line, they have been more than a 12th man. But the players also deserve huge credit. An amazing night.

"Dele [Alli] was brilliant when he came on. He changed the game individually. We had already changed the system but it was to give a little bit of information. It was nothing to do with a system change to change the game, it was always going to be the players, their character and desire to engage the crowd and make something happen.

"I can't take too much credit. I didn't come up with some new magical tactics. We went direct, but no problem in this position. But we relied on the players."