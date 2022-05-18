Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says the Blues' season should not be judged on their two cup final penalty shootout defeats by Liverpool.

In 2021-22, Tuchel's side added the Super Cup and Club World Cup to the Champions League title they won under the German boss last term.

However, a domestic trophy continues to elude Tuchel after Chelsea were beaten by the Reds in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup finals.

Tuchel said: "I refuse to judge the season by two penalty shootouts. If we had won those, it would have been maybe one of our most successful seasons ever with four titles.

"Losing two shootouts does not make it less impressive what effort the team put in and what success the team achieved to reach these two finals.

"That’s why I told the team, after the cup final, I am proud of how we played these finals and how we went toe to toe with one of the best teams in the world.

"Hopefully we manage to come third so there has been progression. We have constantly been in the top three in the toughest league - we now compete with perhaps the two best teams to ever play in this league.

"To put it into perspective, there is no need to lose sleep after this season. But there is a lot of ambition in us that has not been satisfied."