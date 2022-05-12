Fabinho ruled out of FA Cup final
Fabinho has been ruled out of Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea - but Jurgen Klopp is hopeful the Brazil midfielder will feature again this season.
He was forced off in the first half of Tuesday's 2-1 win against Aston Villa with a hamstring problem and the match at Wembley comes too soon for the former Monaco player.
Klopp said: "There's a good chance that he will be back whenever – not for the weekend but whenever."