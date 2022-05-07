Crystal Palace v Watford - confirmed team news
- Published
Palace boss Patrick Vieira makes five changes to the side that beat Southampton last week, with Jack Butland, Michael Olise, Will Hughes, Odsonne Edouard and Wilfried Zaha - who scored twice in February's win over Watford - all recalled.
Crystal Palace: Butland; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Ward, Olise, Gallagher, Hughes, Eze, Zaha, Edouard.
Subs: Matthews, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Kouyate, Ayew, Mateta, Schlupp, Benteke.
The prognosis is undoubtedly bleak for Watford, whose relegation may be confirmed this weekend even if they win at Selhurst Park.
Roy Hodgson's starting XI shows four changes from the defeat by Burnley, with Craig Cathcart, Tom Cleverley, Edo Kayembe and Josh King in.
Watford: Foster, Kiko, Samir, Cathcart, Kamara, Sissoko, Cleverley, Kayembe, Sarr, Dennis, King.
Subs: Bachmann, Ngakia, Etebo, Ekong, Masina, Sema, Gosling, Kabasele, Kalu.