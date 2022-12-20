Fans haven't seen the best of me yet - Davies

Rangers defender Ben Davies admits he has had a challenging start to his career at Ibrox due to injuries.

Davies has been plagued by spells on the sidelines since joining in the summer and has played only three full Scottish Premiership matches.

The 27-year-old made a cameo appearance against Hiberian on Thursday night in manager Michael Beale's first game in charge and hopes his season will kick on.

"Towards the break, I was playing with a groin injury," Davies told Sky Sports, external ahead of his side's game against Aberdeen. "I was trying to get through to the break but it was just a game too many in the end.

"The break has been used quite well to get back and hopefully be in contention moving forward.

"I'm getting through a good bit of training and I'm hopeful I get in the team and show some real form. I think I've shown the odd bits but I don't think the fans have seen consistently what I can do yet."