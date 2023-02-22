Leicester City are trying to persuade James Maddison to sign a new deal, but will look to sell the 26-year-old playmaker in the summer if it does not look like he will stay at the club. Tottenham, Manchester City and Newcastle United are interested in the England international. (Football Insider), external

Meanwhile, Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi is attracting interest from some of the leading clubs in his homeland Italy, while he has also been linked with Spurs. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

