Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Decades from now, football historians will debate how, in less than a year, Wolves could have committed on transfer fees alone enough money to have taken all their season ticket-holders away with them to watch their friendlies during the World Cup - and taken them home by taxi afterwards, probably - yet still be waiting for any of their centre-forwards to score a Premier League goal.

They might also wonder how such a team managed not to be relegated, a fate they are still on course to avoid, even if days like last Saturday make you question.

Julen Lopetegui has a point, obviously, when he says not all the blame can be put on the strikers themselves. The rest of the team has contributed enough goals - under Lopetegui’s guidance, at least - to have re-floated Wolves' season and win half of the new head coach’s league games so far.

But, not against Bournemouth.

Lopetegui’s main complaint regarded his team’s reaction to falling behind, their composure and rhythm lost in their anxiety to recover a game in which they seemed comfortable. "You have to stick with the gameplan, play football, and not take short cuts."

There is an obvious logic to this, but it might equally be argued that the real surprise has been that we have not seen such tension very often recently.

Under Lopetegui, they have conceded first in games at Everton and Southampton, matches of vital importance in the relegation battle. You’d have thought that would cause distress to a team with such a dismal goalscoring record, but Wolves won both games, showing just the composure the coach found missing last weekend.

It's just as well they did, for there is a lot of difficult work to be done. Perhaps Pedro Neto's return will bring the answers Lopetegui needs. The first of his significant injuries was suffered when Wolves were most recently at Craven Cottage, nearly two years ago.

He has never quite looked the same force since, but is still young enough to recover his earlier form. If he is now ready, no forward he replaces can complain given their recent goalscoring form.