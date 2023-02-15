Former Premier League midfielder Steve Brown said Willian looks like he has fallen back in love with football.

The Brazilian has two goals in his last five games and has shown that Marco Silva's side don't need to only rely on Alexsandar Mitrovic.

Brown told BBC Radio London's Far Post podcast: "Willian has been brilliant. He’s not world class but he’s a big fish for that side.

"Not only that, after what I saw at Arsenal I thought it was a poor signing and a little bit of a risk. But he’s come in and obviously likes the environment, likes the manager, likes the squad because he’s got a smile on his face. In terms of his effort levels it is right up there, his skill set is excellent and he seems to have fallen back in love with football, which he looked like he had lost to me at Arsenal.

"He looked like he had given up and you can get like that as a player. Sometimes you get into a mental rut and you can fall out of love with it pretty quickly.

"He seems to have bounced back to me and he can cause problems for oppositions. I think he’s been excellent this year."

Hear more from 21'30 on BBC Sounds