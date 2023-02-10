'I live for this game' - De Zerbi excited for Crystal Palace clash

Roberto de Zerbi says he lives for games like Crystal Palace against Brighton and that Saturday's fixture at Selhurst Park will be an "honour" to be part of.

Brighton's home game against the Eagles was postponed in September because of a planned rail strike.

Speaking before his first taste of the rivalry between the two sides, De Zerbi said: "We have to be clear to play this type of game with our quality. We must play a bold game, aggressive game - but I don’t want to lose our quality and our style of play.

"We are Brighton. The first part of the season has been fantastic in terms of results, in terms of quality of play. We have to continue in this way. We don’t forget our style.

"I live for this game. It’s an honour to play this game."

On whether he has had to speak to his players about the occasion, the Italian added: "No. The emotions are the most important part of football. We have to feel the emotion.

"We have to be clear on the other things - to be focused on the game, on our quality, on our style of play. But we have to feel it is a different game."