Sutton's prediction: 3-1

I'll start by wishing Tottenham boss Antonio Conte well and the main thing is he makes a swift recovery from his gallbladder surgery.

Spurs won the last game Conte missed, against Manchester City earlier this month, and I am expecting a similar result here, helped by them having Cristian Romero back after suspension.

But we don't really know what we will get from Tottenham, as was shown by their heavy defeat at Leicester last time out.

As for West Ham, they were very poor in the first 25 minutes against Chelsea and the game could have been out of sight for them by then.

The Hammers hung on in there and got something out of the game but I don't think they will get away with it if they put in a repeat performance against Tottenham.

Casper's prediction: 1-1

Corey's prediction: 1-0

Find out how Sutton, Casper and Corey think the rest of the games will go and cast your vote here