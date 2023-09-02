Brighton 3-1 Newcastle: What De Zerbi said

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "Great performance against one of the best teams in the Premier League. I like Newcastle, they play good football but today we deserved to win and played a good game. We deserved to win, played a great game and I am very happy for the attitude of my players.

On Evan Ferguson: "Ferguson scored three goals and he played very well. Not only the goals. He played 90 minutes for the team, with and without the ball. He understood very well the right positions in the first half and also Joao Pedro played very well. It was fantastic, the attitude of the players."

"We struggled last week against West Ham because we didn't deserve to lose."

"Newcastle is a fantastic team, not a good team but we played very well for 90 minutes. I'm sorry that [Callum] Wilson scored because we conceded a goal in a small mistake. I'm sorry for it but it is done. It is a small small small mistake and it was a shame to concede that goal but it is done."