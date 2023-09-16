It is United's worst Premier League start since 2014-15 under Louis van Gaal and the brutal truth is it could have been even worse.

Scrappy wins against Wolves and Nottingham Forest have been shown up for what they were against better opposition.

Casemiro is a shadow of the player he was last season, United's defence is a mess and Andre Onana has not had the goalkeeping impact envisaged.

Take out Marcus Rashford and there was no goal threat.

On Friday, Erik ten Hag played down the issues around Old Trafford. That assessment will not hold with much more of this.