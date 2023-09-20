Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk says the Reds must "stay calm and level-headed" as they begin their Europa League campaign as favourites to win the competition.

The centre-back, who is available for Thursday's group opener at LASK after missing the past two Premier League matches through suspension, acknowledged that the team have made a fine start to the campaign, but insisted expectations need to be managed.

"It's a reflection of the world we live in at the moment. It's from one extreme to the other," said the Dutchman.

"There are so many games to play and twists and turns to happen.

"We know we had a good start but there are so many things still we need to improve. We need to stay calm.

"Everyone else from the outside world will say things, but we should not worry and think about it."