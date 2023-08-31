We asked you for your thoughts on Newcastle's draw for the 2023-24 Champions league campaign.

Here are some of your answers:

Pete: It's a win-win, either get knocked out quick and have less games to play later in the season or get through and become legends. My glass is still half full and filling nicely.

Ian: Those teams we’ve drawn will be more worried about playing us than us facing them! St James' park will be so intimidating to PSG, Milan and Dortmund! And Tonali going back to play his boyhood club and Isak back at Dortmund where he started as a youngster - brilliant!

Matt: Wow! I can’t believe Newcastle United are in a group with PSG, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan. After 20 years we get three massive teams, what a way to come back! Can’t wait to welcome all three to St James' Park. It’s going to be unreal hearing the Champions League anthem. The atmosphere is going to blow the roof off.

Joe: You have to play the big boys at some stage so why not in the group? The only real concern is the impact it'll have on their league performance. This group could be the difference between them coming sixth and coming 12th.

Keith: This is what it's all about,top class opposition and three marvelous nights at St James.