Johnson on Old Firm chasm, Newell return & VAR offer
- Published
Lee Johnson has been speaking to the media before Hibs' game with Motherwell this weekend.
Here are the key lines from the Easter Road boss:
Johnson is “shocked” by the gulf between the Old Firm and the rest of the Premiership clubs.
He says the best way for Hibs to narrow the gap is to develop more homegrown players and get them “locked down” on long-term deals to ensure maximum value when they’re sold.
The short-term aim is to find a way to take more points off Celtic and Rangers.
Johnson welcomed the "big boost" of midfielder Joe Newell being ready for a comeback on Saturday after eight weeks out with an ankle injury.
The Hibs boss has offered to help Scottish referees improve their use of VAR technology after laying on presentations to match officials during his time in England.
Despite key men such as Kyle Magennis and Martin Boyle remaining on the casualty list, Johnson is happy with his squad depth: “We feel like we’ve got quality, even with the players we’ve got out injured, and we’re starting to see signs that the recruitment has been good over the two windows.”