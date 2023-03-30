Johnson on Old Firm chasm, Newell return & VAR offer

Lee Johnson has been speaking to the media before Hibs' game with Motherwell this weekend.

Here are the key lines from the Easter Road boss:

  • Johnson is “shocked” by the gulf between the Old Firm and the rest of the Premiership clubs.

  • He says the best way for Hibs to narrow the gap is to develop more homegrown players and get them “locked down” on long-term deals to ensure maximum value when they’re sold.

  • The short-term aim is to find a way to take more points off Celtic and Rangers.

  • Johnson welcomed the "big boost" of midfielder Joe Newell being ready for a comeback on Saturday after eight weeks out with an ankle injury.

  • The Hibs boss has offered to help Scottish referees improve their use of VAR technology after laying on presentations to match officials during his time in England.

  • Despite key men such as Kyle Magennis and Martin Boyle remaining on the casualty list, Johnson is happy with his squad depth: “We feel like we’ve got quality, even with the players we’ve got out injured, and we’re starting to see signs that the recruitment has been good over the two windows.”

