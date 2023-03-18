Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil to Match of the Day: "The performance will be viewed worse because of the result, but at 1-0 we were right in the game and had created chances. We pushed on and were punished. It was not good enough today.

"The players will respond; they will be disappointed because we had situations where we should have done better. The game was right there for us; we weren't outclassed. It wasn't a 3-0 game and it slipped away."

On David Brooks' return: "I'm delighted for Brooksy, but disappointed he came back in a game we didn't get anything from but bigger picture is it s fantastic for him.

"He'll be ready to go again after the international break."