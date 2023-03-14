Clark has 'all to play for' in battle to be Scotland No.1

Scotland manager Steve Clarke says it's "all to play for" as Hearts' Zander Clark vies with two fellow uncapped goalkeepers for the Scotland number one jersey.

Motherwell's Liam Kelly and former England Under-21 international Angus Gunn of Norwich City are also in the squad and hoping to get the nod as Scotland begin Euro 2024 qualifying against Cyprus and Spain this month.

"Obviously we have lost Craig Gordon injured which is a massive blow to us. Craig was the undisputed number one," said Clarke.

"The good thing is we have a full week's training. I have three good goalkeepers. Liam Kelly has been in almost every squad. Zander has been in squads, obviously lost his place when he wasn't playing and then he was sitting behind Craig at Hearts. So Zander is back in the squad.

"None of them have got any caps so all to play for in the week. Everyone starts afresh and it could be a big chance for somebody to nail down the number one spot."

Clarke also explained the omission of 21-goal Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland from his squad.

"Lawrence was right at the front of my mind," he said. "Probably the fact that he's picked up a little injury, I think his hamstring, might just have swayed me to go the other way."