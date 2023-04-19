'I only did it with Callum’s blessing' - MacLean on becoming interim boss

New interim boss Steven MacLean has opened up on the "difficult" decision to take over from Callum Davidson at St Johnstone.

Double-cup-winning manager Davidson departed the Perthshire club on Sunday after their current run extended to six without a win with defeat against Livingston the day before.

MacLean, who served in the 46-year-old's coaching staff, said the process over the last few days has been far from easy.

"When I spoke to Callum on Sunday it was sad and emotional, but he said that he wanted me to stay and take the club forward," MacLean explained ahead of taking charge for the first time against Hibernian on Saturday.

"It was a difficult decision, but with Callum’s blessing, I decided to take interim charge. I spoke to the Chairman, he wanted me to take over for the foreseeable future, or for whenever just to lead the team forward."

MacLean also acknowledged that the dismissal of Davidson was no doubt a difficult decision for those at the top of the club.

"They obviously try and do the best for their football club so they’ve made the decision. Whether it’s right or wrong, I don’t know.

"All I can say is Callum is a fantastic manager, a fantastic coach and I learned so much from him. Chairmen and club owners make decisions, they’ve made it so we just move forward.”