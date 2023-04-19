Moyes on expectations, 'tough' Gent and importance of the competition

David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham's Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg against Gent on Thursday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Moyes confirmed Nayef Aguerd picked up a foot injury in last week's first leg but has trained this week and will be available for the return fixture.

  • He feels the comeback performance against Arsenal gave the team "a lift" and hopes it can help them perform at that level on Thursday.

  • Asked about club ambitions, Moyes said: "A manager's job is to raise expectations" and added: "Isn't it incredible that West Ham are a favourite to win a European competition? I think that says a lot about what we've accomplished."

  • On their opponents: "We've got to be wary of Gent. When you get to this stage of any European competition, everyone is a tough opponent."

  • Moyes feels a penalty shootout would be "tough" and says, "I wouldn't say I'm comfortable with it but I'd be confident".

  • On this competition being less important than the Europa League, he said: "I can't see why it would be less important. It's only the name that is different. We're going to try and do the best we can."

  • He feels having the "crowd behind them" can help and added: "Hopefully we can rise to the occasion again and see ourselves through".

Sign up for West Ham news notifications