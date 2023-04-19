David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham's Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg against Gent on Thursday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Moyes confirmed Nayef Aguerd picked up a foot injury in last week's first leg but has trained this week and will be available for the return fixture.

He feels the comeback performance against Arsenal gave the team "a lift" and hopes it can help them perform at that level on Thursday.

Asked about club ambitions, Moyes said: "A manager's job is to raise expectations" and added: "Isn't it incredible that West Ham are a favourite to win a European competition? I think that says a lot about what we've accomplished."

On their opponents: "We've got to be wary of Gent. When you get to this stage of any European competition, everyone is a tough opponent."

Moyes feels a penalty shootout would be "tough" and says, "I wouldn't say I'm comfortable with it but I'd be confident".

On this competition being less important than the Europa League, he said: "I can't see why it would be less important. It's only the name that is different. We're going to try and do the best we can."

He feels having the "crowd behind them" can help and added: "Hopefully we can rise to the occasion again and see ourselves through".

