After the confirmation of Clement Lenglet's arrival on loan - a fifth signing - we asked Tottenham fans if this is turning into a dream summer, or whether more could still be done.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Thomas: I'd give us a solid 8/10. Good business. Conte is playing his cards just right. He knows Levy won't want to spend too much, so he secures several loans instead.

Lawrence: Is it a dream summer? There’s a lot of Spurs fans very excited by the investments across all areas, and with the quality manager in place who can get the best out of Richarlison - so yes, it really could be a dream season!

Chris: Transfers so far are very encouraging, it looks like Spurs mean business this year. However, I'd really like to know the reasons why Spurs cooled their interest in Christian Eriksen.

Cole: So happy with all the signings this pre season. At last, a positive attitude from Levy. We can really look forward to what's to come and watch Conte mould the team into one that can challenge for a trophy. Would love us to sign a creative midfielder who can feed our fabulous front three. Come on you Spurs.

Roger: There is a definite transfer strategy within the club and Daniel is providing the finance. So far, all the signings look very positive and, as a long-time Spurs supporter, I'm looking forward to this season more than I have for some years.