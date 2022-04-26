'It was like it had been ransacked' - Hobson reflects on Goldstone farewell

On the 25th anniversary of Brighton's final game at the Goldstone Ground, former captain Gary Hobson has been reflecting on one of the most important days in the club's history.

Stuart Storer’s goal secured the 1-0 win over Doncaster Rovers, but more importantly it meant the Seagulls only had to avoid defeat in their last match of the season to preserve their Football League status.

Reflecting on that win over Doncaster and how far the club has come since, Hobson said: "The atmosphere was electric. I thought this is brilliant. But it was also sad because it was going to go.

"I remember fans running on at the end after the Doncaster game. When we turned up after, because we were training at the stadium, it was like it had been ransacked - it had been robbed of everything.

"It was sad, but for the fans, they got a little bit of memorabilia. Really it should never have been in that position.

"I remember going on open top buses with a microphone round all areas of Brighton to drum up support. I was lucky enough to play in the first game at the Withdean and I felt like we had made a step back in the right direction getting back into Brighton. I know we were there a long time but to see it now and to see all this is a dream come true."

