Chelsea v Crystal Palace: Confirmed team news
It's three changes for Chelsea from the team that were agonisingly beaten by Real Madrid last time out.
Thiago Silva, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and N'Golo Kante miss out. Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Jorginho come in.
Here’s your Chelsea team news from Wembley! 💛#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/T1P3yYiZKk— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 17, 2022
Crystal Palace make four changes to the side that lost 2-1 to Leicester City last Sunday.
Jack Butland, Joel Ward, McCarther and Erebechi Eze come in.
Out are Vicente Guaita, Jordan Ayew, Nathaniel Clyne and Conor Gallagher. The latter is not able to appear against his parent club.
COME ON YOU PALACE#CPFC | #EmiratesFACup— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) April 17, 2022
