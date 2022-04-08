Lawro's predictions: Newcastle v Wolves

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

I spoke last week about how Newcastle might have lost a little bit of their focus after that great run at the start of the year that lifted them away from the bottom three.

The Magpies lost again, and heavily, at Tottenham last weekend and the worry is that they can't respond again.

They have improved, and I don't think they will get sucked back into the relegation scrap but they are not out of danger yet. The longer they keep on losing games, the more questions will be asked.

It's going to be tough for Newcastle on Friday too, because Wolves have picked up again after having a little blip.

Bruno Lage's side are still only on the fringes of the race for fourth place, but they can definitely make a European place and I wouldn't be surprised to see them end the season strongly.

Tom's prediction: This will be close but Newcastle will win it, just about. 1-0

Joe's prediction: Yes, close and scrappy - but I'm going with Newcastle too. 1-0

