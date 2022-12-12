New Nottingham Forest signing Gustavo Scarpa is enjoying his first few weeks in the East Midlands.

BBC Radio Nottingham went to meet him:

What type of person are you?

I’m a very cool person. I like to hang out with my family, my wife, my friends. And I love to skateboard.

I understand you've been skateboarding in the middle of Nottingham but that you might not be allowed to anymore?

That's the first time I've heard this! I will take it easy but where there are moments that I can skate, then I will.

How big a part of your life is skateboarding?

Can I say too much? It helps me a lot in my mind to keep me calm. In the beginning, it was a hobby but now it’s almost a lifestyle.

I can see you've won lots of awards in the Brazilian league - why were you not at the World Cup?

Brazil is full of great players and everyone who is there deserves it. Let’s keep going. I will keep working hard so at the next World Cup I can be there.

What can Forest fans expect from you?

I'm very hard-working and I will try to score some goals and get some assists.

Scarpa scored 13 goals and made 15 assists for Palmeiras before his contract expired earlier this month. He was given the Golden Ball award for his efforts - offered to the best player in Brazil's Serie A.