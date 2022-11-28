Ivan Perisic continued to roll back the years with two assists in Croatia's victory over Cameron.

At 33 years and 298 days, he became the third-oldest player on record (since 1966) to assist twice in a World Cup game - with only Hungary’s Laszlo Fazekas (34 years, 243 days) and Denmark’s Michael Laudrup (34 years, 13 days) older.

His contributions also underlined his importance to Croatia and he has now been directly involved in 16 goals at World Cups and Euros combined (nine goals, seven assists).

That's six more than any other Croatia player.