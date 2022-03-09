Eddie Howe says he wanted to create a reward for good performances when he came to Newcastle - but does not pick the same players for the sake of it.

The Magpies boss has kept changes to a premium during a run of five wins in seven matches that has lifted them clear of the relegation zone.

"If players come into the team and think that, even if they perform, they’ll come straight out again, then there’s no reward for that performance," he said.

"It’s a very important message and something I wanted to try to create.

"What you don’t want to do is pick the same team because you’ve won a game, but tactically have a problem in the next game.

"We’ve picked the same team but we’ve adapted because the challenges are different."

Howe has a decision to make over Allan Saint-Maximin for Thursday’s game against Southampton, but says he is being careful with the fitness of the Newcastle talisman.

"We are keen to have him back at his best," he added. "We’re building his fitness and he’s nearly there."