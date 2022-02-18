BBC Sport

Gerrard on getting a reaction, Digne and looking up to Hodgson

Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Watford.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Regarding team news, Gerrard said: “Nothing’s changed from last week, so we’re still missing Bertrand Traore and Marvelous Nakamba. Besides that, they’re all available."

  • Gerrard said he was "hoping to see a reaction" after the 1-0 defeat by lowly Newcastle last week. Villa have won just one of their past six Premier League games. He added: "We knew collectively that we had let our supporters down [at Newcastle], so tomorrow is all about a reaction."

  • But the Villa boss heaped praise on left-back Lucas Digne, who has played a significant role since his arrival: "I’m very happy with what he’s contributed so far."

  • On Watford boss Roy Hodgson, Gerrard said: “I know Roy better than most. He’s a joy to work with, he’s a fair man, he’s an honest man. He’s someone who I look up to immensely."

  • He added that to beat the Hornets Villa will "have to have the creation and invention to find a lot of outcomes in the game".

