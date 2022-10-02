'﻿Keep 11 players on pitch against Fiorentina' - Neilson

Robbie Neilson has warned his Heart of Midlothian players they must avoid red cards if they are to have any chance of a Europa Conference League upset at home to Fiorentina on Thursday.

Hopes of making the Europa League group stage were dashed when Jorge Grant was shown a second yellow for diving while the play-off against Zurich was delicately poised in August.

And, on Saturday, fellow midfielder Cammy Devlin's needless red card for stamping on the ankle of Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo ended any prospect of Hearts fighting back from 2-0 down as they went on to lose 4-0 to Rangers at Tynecastle.

Manager Neilson has no worries about his team banishing their weekend disappointment in time for the visit of Serie A side Fiorentina.

"That won't be a problem," he said. "It's a massive game, but we have to make sure we keep 11 players on the pitch.

"When you're playing against top teams, if you don't do that, you're in trouble."