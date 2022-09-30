B﻿righton boss Roberto de Zerbi has identified one of the club's longest-serving players as a key cog in his Seagulls side.

T﻿he Italian is preparing his squad for a first game in charge against Liverpool on Saturday and says Solly March is someone he "has full trust in".

"﻿Solly is a key player for me and I want him to understand how important he is," said De Zerbi.

"﻿I want him to keep his responsibilities and look to increase the number of goals he scores because I fully trust in him."

T﻿he 28-year-old has made 252 appearances for Brighton in nine years at the club, scoring 16 times and making a further 23.

T﻿his season he has started all six of Albion's games in their rise to fourth in the early Premier League table.