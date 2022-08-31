Former Newcastle midfielder Lee Clark hailed "a special day" after his son Bobby made his Liverpool debut against Bournemouth on Saturday.

The 17-year-old replaced Trent Alexander-Arnold for the last 10 minutes at Anfield and Clark said it has been a "fantastic few months".

"I'm immensely proud," Lee told BBC Radio Merseyside. "He moved from Newcastle to Liverpool about a year ago and never in our wildest dreams did we think he'd be playing in the Premier League already.

"Bobby took on the challenge to go to one of the biggest clubs in the world, to play with some of the best players and one of the best managers.

"It was a very proud day for myself and our family."

The midfielder has been on the bench for Liverpool's opening fixtures, with the Reds struggling for players in the centre of the park, an injury list that is now beginning to ease with the return of Curtis Jones and others to contention.

"There are a few senior players coming back, so I'm not sure how that affects Bobby," added Lee.

"Even if it means he drops down to the under-21s or even the under-18s, it's been a fantastic few months. He'll be ready to put the work in and impress the manager and his staff when the next opportunity arises.

"He loved stepping out at Anfield into a magical atmosphere. It was a very special day."

Listen to the full interview from 20'30 on BBC Sounds