RB Leipzig v Celtic: Pick of the stats

RB Leipzig haven't kept a clean sheet in a UEFA Champions League home game since MD1 of the 2020-21 edition (2-0 v Istanbul Basaksehir), conceding an average of two goals across their seven games since then (14 in total).

Celtic have only won one of their previous 13 away games in the UEFA Champions League (D3 L9), winning at Anderlecht in September 2017 under Brendan Rodgers. They have avoided defeat in four of their most recent six on the road, however, winning one and drawing three (L2).