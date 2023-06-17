England manager Gareth Southgate says he has "no questions" over Trent Alexander-Arnold's ability to play in a number-10 role.

The Liverpool defender was utilised in the position in Friday's win over Malta.

In recent months, he has been used in a split role for Liverpool, moving from right-back to a deep midfield berth when the Reds have the ball.

"Inevitably a lot of what happens is going to be dependent on his club," said Southgate. "The fact he's been playing partly in there with the ball, albeit a bit deeper, has helped his transition.

"I've got no questions in my head he can do it, it's just learning some nuances of the role. He's very keen to do it, he's enjoyed the project, we talked about it about four weeks ago on the phone and he's been excited by it. He's shown exactly what we think he can be capable of."

On the number-10 role, Alexander-Arnold was asked by Channel 4 if he saw a future there and said: "I haven't played it too much, but it feels comfortable.

"It feels natural, I will say that. It's somewhere I can see myself playing. I want to make sure I am regularly on the team sheet and that was a good foundation to build on.

"I think the role I've been playing with club football, it's a new avenue. It's still early doors, it's only one match, but it's important that when I get the opportunity, I take it."

