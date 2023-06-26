Hibs back in business

Hibernian skipper Paul Hanlon is checking in for pre-season for the sixteenth (16th) time, as the Edinburgh club get back into the swing of things for their European exploits next month.

Lee Johnson's side will face Faroese side Vikingur or Inter Club d'Escaldes of Andorra in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

The first leg at Easter Road will take place on 27 July, with the second leg on 3 August and preparations are already underway.

"The first day back was just testing, that's the big difference from 15 years ago," Hanlon told the club's official channels.

"We've not had too long off to lose too much fitness so we're all in a good place to off from and we can only build on that."