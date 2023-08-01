Former Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin has been speaking to BBC Sport to look ahead to the new season: "Manchester United's Erik ten Hag was ready to go full tilt at chasing the title, but the Glazers not selling up in time may have stymied his hopes for speedy progress.

"Last season's third place was a success, but historically that isn't good enough for United. Improving on that this season is a long shot."

