Former Leicester City winger Matt Piper discussing new manager Enzo Maresca's first pre-season at the club on BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast: "He's (Maresca) been embedding himself quite well I think.

"He's not one of these stand-off gaffers who let the first-team coaches take the sessions - he's taking them. He's in the middle of them.

"He's really getting involved and that's the kind of excitement and passion I was hoping for. All the signs of Maresca coming in are good. Willy Caballero coming in is a good addition too.

"I am a little bit gutted that last week has passed and there wasn't more movement out or in because I can't see us starting the season with everyone who's in the building now and no other additions.

"I know those deals are hard to sort out but you gain that momentum by signing a real young, enthusiastic, passionate manager that comes in from Manchester City and gives everyone that hope and excitement.

"Then you make two really good signings and then nothing for a week.

"Come on, let's get the ball rolling now, that's what I'm wanting to see.

"Hopefully we'll see more of that in the coming days."

