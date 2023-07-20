We asked what you made of Arsenal's 5-0 win over Major League Soccer All-Stars last night, and whether this is the start of a trophy-winning season for the Gunners.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Mark: I feel we can definitely push on and add some silverware, especially with the current squad depth we possess. From August to December last season we were on a different level to all the other teams, so to have a similar start again this season will be a big ask! We will win a trophy or 2, just not sure which ones, we will also be top 4 again at least.

Archie: While Man City remain such a force of nature, I can't see us going one step further. But a successful season would feel like challenging again in the league, fancy our chances in Europe more in truth.

John: Arsenal are improving all the time. The issue is Man City, especially as we're still waiting to see whether their spending power is judged to be fair by the PL. We could really do with an outcome on those charges, not just for City but so that the rest of the league can see what they're actually up against.

Ben: So far so good but I would like to see a good back up keeper to Ramsdale as this could be a weak link if injury occurs. Must keep Tierney at all costs and play him.

Charles: We will do well to finish top four this season, not due to any failing of our own, just the improved quality of opposition we will face in the league - and that's ok! My hope is that we, and others, don't overreact when we don't win the title. It's a ridiculous ask.

Adrian: They won't get close to winning the league this year. They have improved but so have others and last season was such a poor season for everyone aside from Man City. They won't win anything this year.