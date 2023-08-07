George Cummins, BBC Radio 5 Live

Probably not. He is a very good player but Harry Kane is almost irreplaceable.

Richarlison only scored three league goals last season and managed 11 the season before that at Everton.

However, Ange Postecoglou’s style of football may suit Richarlison better than that of Antonio Conte, with the two clashing last season.

Kane and Son Heung-min have forged an incredible partnership over the past few seasons. If Kane leaves can James Maddison, Richarlison and Son recreate that?

Postecoglou will have discussed Kane’s possible exit with senior figures at Tottenham before he took the job so the club will have targets in mind. Alejo Veliz, a forward for Rosario Central in Argentina, is one that has been linked with a move.

Tottenham’s biggest problem last season was at the other end. They conceded 63 in the league. It’s far too many.

That’s why Postecoglou targeted Mickey van de Ven from Wolfsburg while the club have cooled their interest in Edmond Tapsoba of Leverkusen.