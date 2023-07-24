Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United goalkeeper Tom Heaton is unsure what his Old Trafford future holds amid interest from newly-promoted Luton.

Heaton was in goal for United in their pre-season victory over Arsenal at the weekend, but Andre Onana will be the first choice next term following his arrival from Inter Milan.

It does appear unlikely Dean Henderson will remain at United once he has recovered from injury, which would leave Erik ten Hag without experienced cover if Heaton, 37, was to go as well.

"It's unsure at the minute," he said. "I've got to wait until I speak to the manager and see where we're at.

"I love it here. I have been part of this football club for a long time, but I can't lie, I also love playing.

"We will have a sit down and chat and see where we go."