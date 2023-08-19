Ange Postecoglou enjoyed his first Premier League win as Tottenham manager thanks to two second-half goals against Manchester United.

Pape Matar Sarr put the hosts ahead with his first Spurs goal, cooly guiding home a side-footed half-volley from six yards after Dejan Kulusevski's cross ricocheted off Lisandro Martinez.

Red Devils defender Martinez then scuffed Ben Davies' mis-hit shot past his own keeper Andre Onana to gift Spurs a second late on to put the result beyond doubt.

