Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane was full of praise for Casemiro after Saturday's derby win over Manchester City at Old Trafford.

The centre-back knows all about the Brazil midfielder from their time as team-mates at Real Madrid.

And Varane is now benefiting from having Casemiro in front of him now they're reunited in the Premier League.

"There are no words," said the France international.

"He covers so much ground. He runs so much. He’s aggressive when he wants the ball, yet calm when he has the ball.

"He was incredible."