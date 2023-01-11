Brentford v Bournemouth: Pick of the stats

Brentford have won three of their past four league games against Bournemouth (D1), more than they had in their previous 14 against them (W2 D6 L6).

Bournemouth are winless in their past seven away league games against Brentford (D4 L3), and have lost their past two visits in February 2015 and December 2020.

Including penalties, only Fulham have scored more set-piece goals than the Bees (13) in the Premier League this season, while the Cherries (18) have conceded more such goals than any other side.

Brentford have the best shot-conversion rate of any Premier League side so far this season (16.3%). Since the restart after the World Cup, the Bees have scored with 25% of their shots in the competition (seven goals from 28 shots).