Brentford v Bournemouth: Pick of the stats

A split image of Thomas Frank and Gary O'NeilGetty Images

  • Brentford have won three of their past four league games against Bournemouth (D1), more than they had in their previous 14 against them (W2 D6 L6).

  • Bournemouth are winless in their past seven away league games against Brentford (D4 L3), and have lost their past two visits in February 2015 and December 2020.

  • Including penalties, only Fulham have scored more set-piece goals than the Bees (13) in the Premier League this season, while the Cherries (18) have conceded more such goals than any other side.

  • Brentford have the best shot-conversion rate of any Premier League side so far this season (16.3%). Since the restart after the World Cup, the Bees have scored with 25% of their shots in the competition (seven goals from 28 shots).

  • Meanwhile, Bournemouth have shipped 29 goals in their nine away league matches this season, the joint most after nine away games in a campaign (also Sheffield Wednesday in 1999-00 and Burnley in 2009-10).