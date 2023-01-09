Diogo Dalot believes Manchester United's improved ability to bounce back from disappointment has been a key factor this season.

United suffered back-to-back defeats at the start of the Premier League season but have now lost just once in their last 17 competitive fixtures.

Answering questions posed by fans, Dalot said: "When you are winning games it's easier to see that and everyone is in a good mood and motivated and it's when the things didn't go as we wanted we actually did a good job and actually we bounced back.

"So we had some results this season that we didn't expect, especially at the beginning of the season, so the way that we work after that is one of the biggest differences that I've noticed since I've been here.

"Because in the past we have lost games and this season we have lost games, but the way we reacted after it made a difference so far and this is what I think is going to build us to be in a better position as a club, as players, as staff, as the manager. I think when the things aren't going in the way that you want and you bounce back after that has been the biggest difference since I arrived."