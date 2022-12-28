St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "It's always a tough game to come away here to Livi. When we had 11 men against 10, we didn't move the ball quick enough... As soon as we went down to 10 men we were very good.

"It's 100% a point gained. People think it's easy when you play against 10 men but credit to David [Martindale] for what he's done with their team there. They might lose a forward player but they kept their shape.

"I probably have to look at myself because we were just about to take Mark [O'Hara] off. It's hard to take one of your best players off the park and we got punished for it. That's the way football works now, you can't touch anyone if you get booked."