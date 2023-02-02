Pete Davey, LoadedMagNUFC, external

Rating: 7/10

As the window closes, it has been steady progression, one with a view to the future. The acquisition of Anthony Gordon split the fanbase but the potential is there with his raw pace and intensity and he offers exactly what Eddie Howe wanted: a clear squad upgrade.

Harrison Ashby is a solid back-up option, who will learn from Kieran Trippier to become his eventual successor at right-back. It’s always a good sign when the previous club don’t want the player to leave.

No James Maddison or Youri Tielemans, so not what some fans expected, and Jonjo Shelvey leaving without a replacement was the main downside.

I just hope our lads stay fit and am expecting a big window this summer.

